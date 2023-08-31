Apple Needs to Invest More in Gaming to Attract Gamers and Developers to Mac

Apple’s Game Mode and porting toolkit to macOS Sonoma are steps in the right direction, but there is much more that Apple needs to do to make the Mac a attractive platform for gamers and game developers.

Apple Arcade, in theory, offers unlimited access to a wide variety of games without in-app purchases across Apple TV and the Mac. However, in reality, Apple Arcade is mostly filled with mobile games and only a few original titles that actually work on the Mac. Many of the games available on Apple Arcade are not optimized for the Mac, as they were originally designed for touch input and don’t scale well to desktop or laptop screens.

To attract more Mac gamers, Apple should focus on fostering original Mac game development. By bringing game development in-house, Apple can showcase its own technology and create unique user experiences that cannot be found on other platforms. This approach is different from the first-party development studio models used by Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, but it has the potential to elevate the Mac from an also-ran to a superior gaming platform.

Additionally, Apple should stop showcasing old games during events like WWDC. Highlighting games that have been out for several years does not demonstrate the cutting-edge capabilities of Mac hardware. Instead, Apple should focus on creating compelling, original content that showcases the full potential of the platform.

Apple’s Game Porting Toolkit and other improvements to the Mac to Windows game conversion process are positive steps. These tools help simplify the process for game developers and improve performance on the Mac. However, there is still more that Apple needs to do, such as introducing hardware-based real-time ray tracing capabilities, similar to Nvidia’s RTX GPUs.

Overall, Apple needs to invest more in gaming to make the Mac a more appealing platform for gamers and developers. By fostering original game development, showcasing new and innovative content, and continually improving gaming technologies, Apple can position the Mac as a top choice for gaming enthusiasts.

