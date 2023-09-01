Apple Music Offers 6-Month Free Trial for New Subscribers

Apple Music is enticing new subscribers with a generous offer of a six-month free trial. To take advantage of this promotion, individuals simply need to purchase a new iPhone or one of the eligible audio devices, such as AirPods, HomePod, or Beats.

With this special offer, new subscribers will gain access to Apple Music’s extensive library of over 100 million songs. The platform provides ad-free listening and allows users to enjoy their favorite music both online and offline across multiple devices. In addition, subscribers can experience the immersive sound of Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, enhancing their music-listening experience.

To get started, users must ensure that their iPhone or iPad is running the latest iOS or iPadOS version. They can then pair their eligible audio device with their iPhone or iPad. After opening the Apple Music app and signing in with their Apple ID, they should head to the Listen Now tab, where they will find the option to ‘Get 6 months free.’

It’s important to note that this offer is available for various eligible devices, including AirPods, HomePod, Beats, and more. To qualify, individuals must have a new iPhone that is capable of running the latest iOS. The iPhone should be purchased either from Apple or an Apple-authorized reseller.

Apple Music has been continuously improving its services, including the introduction of Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support. This technology provides a 3D audio experience that immerses the listener like never before. Additionally, Apple Music offers features such as venue guides in Apple Maps and access to set lists from major artists’ tours.

Overall, this new promotion from Apple Music provides an opportunity for new subscribers to enjoy an extensive music library and enhanced audio features for an extended period of time, further solidifying its position as a top music streaming platform.

Sources:

– Apple Music

– Apple.com