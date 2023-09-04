Get 6 Months of Apple Music Subscription for Free

Apple is offering an extended complimentary Apple Music subscription for six months to customers who purchase a new iPhone or who already own an eligible audio device. This special offer is more than the standard 1-month trial and is available to both new users and Apple One members.

Normally, Apple Music subscription plans range from Rs 49 to Rs 149 per month, depending on the plan. Subscribers can access a vast library of over 100 million songs and 30,000 expert-curated playlists, all ad-free. Additionally, this offer includes spatial audio support with Dolby Atmos and lossless audio for a more immersive and detailed music experience.

To claim the free Apple Music offer, follow these steps:

Sign in to Apple Music with your Apple ID. Go to the “Listen Now” tab within the Apple Music app. Look for the ‘Get 6 months free’ banner and click on it to claim the offer.

Eligible audio devices include AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd gen or 3rd gen), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, or Beats Studio Pro. It’s important to note that no additional purchases are necessary if you already own any of these eligible devices. Unfortunately, devices such as AirPods (1st gen), Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex are not eligible for this offer.

If you have recently purchased a new iPhone or Apple device, you can also enjoy the free Apple Music subscription offer. The duration of this offer is currently unknown, but if it remains available for a few more weeks on the official Apple website, it’s likely that buyers of the iPhone 15 series will also be able to take advantage of this promotion.

Sources:

– [Source Name 1]

– [Source Name 2]