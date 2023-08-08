CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Apple Music Introduces ‘Discovery Station’ to Compete with Spotify’s Personalized Lists

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Apple Music has recently unveiled a new algorithmic radio station on its app called ‘Discovery Station’ in an effort to rival Spotify’s personalized playlists. Apple’s Swedish competitor has been offering its renowned “Discover” playlists for years, prompting Apple Music to introduce the new station for users to discover fresh music.

The Discovery Station exclusively features songs that users have not yet heard. These songs are not present in the users’ playlists, have not been liked by them, and are not part of their music library. Although Apple Music already offers the ‘New Music Mix’ playlist, it is updated weekly and comprises only 25 tracks.

Additionally, Apple provides a personalized station called ‘[User Name’s] station,’ which offers a mix of users’ favorite songs alongside a few similar tracks.

While an official announcement regarding the algorithmic discovery playlist has not been made, the playlist has begun appearing for users on Apple Music’s web and mobile applications. For those who cannot locate it on the app, a direct link to the playlist has been provided.

These recent updates from Apple highlight the company’s commitment to enhancing its music streaming platform. By incorporating a feature to recommend new songs to users, Apple Music aims to compete with Spotify’s success in personalization and further engage its audience.

