Apple’s iOS 17 Features New Phone App Revamp

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 will introduce significant changes to the iPhone’s phone app. The software update includes various updates such as real-time voicemail transcriptions, customizable contact posters, and a refreshed user interface with a more prominent font.

One notable change in iOS 17 is the relocation of the “End Call” button. In beta versions of the software, Apple has moved the button from the center of the screen to the lower right-hand corner. This adjustment may require longtime iPhone users to adapt and retrain their muscle memory when ending phone calls.

In iOS 17, the previous location of the “End Call” button between two buttons will now feature a button that initiates a FaceTime call and another button that brings up the iPhone’s dial pad. Some individuals have expressed the need for time to readjust to the new button placement on social media.

It’s important to note that iOS 17 is currently only available in beta form and primarily intended for users willing to assist Apple in identifying and resolving bugs. The public release is scheduled for the fall, following the announcement of new iPhone models.

This is not the first time Apple has made changes to optimize the user experience on iPhones. In a beta version of iOS 15, Apple relocated the URL bar of its Safari browser to the bottom of the screen. However, adjustments were made before the final version’s release, providing users with the option to place the URL bar back at the top.

At this time, it remains unclear whether the new call screen design in iOS 17 will undergo further modifications or become customizable. Apple has not responded to inquiries regarding this matter.

Please refer to the respective article for visual representations of the new call screen design in iOS 17 and the current screen design in iOS 16.

