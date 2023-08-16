iOS 17 Moves the End Call Button Again

Apple has made another adjustment to the end call button in the latest iOS 17 developer beta. Instead of being located in the lower right corner of the call screen, it is now positioned in the lower middle. Although a small change, this shift suggests that iOS 17’s new call controls will feel less unfamiliar when the software is officially released in the fall.

The end call button has been in a different position since the initial iOS 17 beta in June. However, it drew attention recently when some publications highlighted its right-aligned placement. Judging by the comments on our previous article regarding this change, many users expressed their dissatisfaction with the new position. This negative feedback may have influenced Apple’s decision to move the end call button back to the center.

It is possible that Apple relocated the call screen controls to accommodate iOS 17’s new Contact Posters. These posters showcase the faces of the people you are conversing with. The placement of the call controls lower on the screen also makes them more user-friendly for larger phone screens.

Aside from the end call button adjustment, there are not many other notable changes in the latest iOS 17 beta. If you are curious about what else is different, you can refer to the article from MacRumors for more details.