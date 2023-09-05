Apple Rumored to be Working on iPhone Ultra with Spatial Photography Capability for Vision Pro

According to recent rumors, Apple is reportedly working on a new “iPhone Ultra” model that will have the ability to capture spatial photos and videos for the company’s upcoming Vision Pro augmented reality headset. The Vision Pro is set to feature a three-dimensional camera that allows users to capture immersive photos and videos. Paired with Apple’s Spatial Audio technology, this promises to deliver a unique and captivating user experience.

While the details of the iPhone Ultra are still scarce, it is speculated that this device will launch after the Vision Pro, which is expected to be available to the public in early 2023. This aligns with previous reports of Apple’s plans to release a high-end iPhone with superior features in 2024. However, for the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup, it appears that Apple will focus on the Pro Max tier, and there have been rumors of the iPhone 15 Pro Max being renamed as the iPhone 15 Ultra.

It is also plausible that some of the iPhone 15 models will have the capability to capture three-dimensional photos similar to the Vision Pro. This might be enabled through a future software update, offering users a taste of the immersive photography experience before the release of the iPhone Ultra.

Additionally, another rumor suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with higher price tags compared to their predecessors. It is speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could start at $1,199.

Overall, Apple seems to be pushing the boundaries of smartphone photography and augmented reality with its upcoming lineup of devices. The integration of spatial photography and videos in the Vision Pro and potentially in the iPhone 15 series demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and immersive experiences to its users.

