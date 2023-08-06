iOS 17: What to Expect and Which iPhones are Compatible

Next month, Apple will be releasing iOS 17, bringing a range of exciting new features to iPhone users. Some of the additions include a Standby mode, a Journal app, and a major update to Messages. However, not all iPhone models will be eligible for the iOS 17 update, including the iPhone X from 2017.

To check if your iPhone is compatible with iOS 17, follow these steps: Open your iPhone’s Settings app, tap on General, and then select About. Next to Model Name, you will see the specific iPhone model you own. If your model is not on the compatibility list provided by Apple, unfortunately, it will not support iOS 17.

For those eager to try out iOS 17, the public beta version is now available. However, it is important to note that beta versions may contain bugs and other issues, so it is recommended to proceed with caution.

If your iPhone is not compatible with iOS 17, you will not receive a notification to download the newest software. For example, if you have an iPhone X or an older model, the latest software you can use on your device is iOS 16.

If you are considering upgrading to a newer iPhone model, Apple has a list of recommended devices that are compatible with iOS 17. This can help you determine if it’s time to consider purchasing a new iPhone.

Stay updated with the latest news from WWDC 2023 for more exciting announcements and improvements coming to Apple’s range of products. Apart from iOS 17, there are new features to look forward to in the 15-inch MacBook Air and Vision Pro, as well as updates in WatchOS.