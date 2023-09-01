Apple to Discontinue Support on Social Media Platforms

Apple is reportedly ending customer support on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and the Apple Support Community online forum. According to sources cited by MacRumors, the tech giant plans to eliminate support advisor roles on these platforms starting from October 1. Customers will no longer be able to receive assistance from an Apple employee on X, YouTube, and the Apple Support Community.

The @AppleSupport account on X will no longer provide direct messages with human responses. Instead, customers who message the account will receive an automated response directing them to alternative methods of contacting Apple for assistance. Additionally, Apple will no longer offer technical help in the comments section of YouTube videos uploaded to the Apple Support channel. The paid Community Specialist role on the Apple Support Community online forum will also be eliminated.

According to the report, Apple is offering affected employees the opportunity to transition to phone-based support roles within the company. However, some advisors are unable or unwilling to make this transition. The company is not allowing employees to switch to another chat-based support role unless medically necessary, which has caused frustration among some members of the social media team.

Affected employees will receive training to provide support over the phone, and the transition is expected to be completed by November. Employees who do not wish to work on the phones have been encouraged to seek employment outside of Apple.

In other news, Apple has announced that its upcoming product launch event, showcasing the new iPhone 15 series and potentially new Apple Watches, will take place on September 12.

