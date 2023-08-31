Apple To Stop Providing Customer Support on X, YouTube, and Apple Support Community

Apple is reportedly set to discontinue customer support through X (formerly known as Twitter), YouTube, and the Apple Support Community online forum starting this year. According to anonymous sources, the tech giant plans to eliminate its social media support advisor roles, including the paid community specialist role for the Apple Support Community. This move will impact over 150 employees, although Apple will offer them the opportunity to transition to phone-based support positions.

The changes are expected to begin on October 1st, with users on X receiving automated messages redirecting them elsewhere for assistance. Additionally, Apple will no longer provide support to customers in the comments section of YouTube videos on the Apple Support channel.

The reasons behind Apple’s decision to eliminate these roles are unclear. It is possible that the company is looking to reduce costs, especially following X’s increased API prices earlier this year. This could potentially raise the cost of social media management tools. Alternatively, Apple may believe that these platforms are not the most efficient way to offer technical assistance to customers.

Apple is not alone in scaling back customer support through social media. Last year, Sony and Netflix also stopped offering one-to-one customer support on Twitter. Sony’s reasons remain unknown, but Netflix stated that it was encouraging customers to utilize its own platforms more.

It is currently unclear why Apple is making this move. We have reached out to Apple for comment and will update this article accordingly.

