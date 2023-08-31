Apple to Discontinue Social Media Support for Customers

Apple has announced that it will end its customer support services on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and the Apple Support Community online forum. According to sources, the company plans to eliminate social media support advisor roles later this year.

Starting from October 1, the @AppleSupport account on X will no longer respond to direct messages personally. Instead, customers will receive automated responses providing alternative ways to contact Apple for assistance. In addition, Apple will no longer provide technical support in the comments section of YouTube videos on the Apple Support channel. The paid Community Specialist role in the Apple Support Community will also be eliminated.

Apple is offering affected employees the opportunity to transition to phone-based support roles within the company, but some advisors are unable or unwilling to do so. The company does not allow employees to switch to another chat-based support role unless there are medical reasons, leading to frustration among certain members of the social media team.

The transition from social media to phone support is expected to be completed by November. Employees who do not wish to work on the phones have been advised to seek employment outside of Apple.

In related news, Apple has announced that its next major product launch event, showcasing the new iPhone 15 series, will take place on September 12. The event is also expected to unveil new Apple Watches.

Sources: MacRumors

Definitions:

– Apple Support Community: Apple’s online discussion forum where customers can seek help and support

– X (formerly Twitter): A social media platform

– iPhone 15 series: Apple’s latest lineup of smartphones

– Apple Watches: Apple’s smartwatches