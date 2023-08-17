Apple Rumored to Discontinue Leather Cases for iPhone 15 Lineup

According to the Twitter leaker known as “DuanRui,” Apple may not release any leather cases for the iPhone 15 lineup. DuanRui, who sources information from Chinese social media platforms, has a track record of revealing accurate insights into Apple’s plans.

While there is limited information about Apple’s decision to discontinue leather cases, other sources such as “ShrimpApplePro” and 9to5Mac have also heard the same information, lending credibility to the rumor.

Apple first introduced leather cases in 2013 with the iPhone 5S, and since then, they have released refreshed color options with each new iPhone model. These cases have undergone minor design refinements, such as the addition of aluminum buttons and MagSafe compatibility.

Instead of completely getting rid of premium case options, it is likely that Apple will replace leather with an alternative high-end material that is vegan and has a smaller carbon footprint. This aligns with Apple’s commitment to sustainability and the use of eco-friendly materials in its products.

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be unveiled in September, and there have been numerous rumors about new features and changes for the Pro and Pro Max models. Rumored features include a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, and an Action button.

Overall, while the discontinuation of leather cases for the iPhone 15 lineup is not confirmed, the rumors suggest that Apple might be making a shift towards more sustainable and animal-friendly materials for its premium cases.