Apple Testing Mac Mini with M3 Chip for 2024 Release

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is reportedly testing a Mac Mini powered by its new M3 chip, with a potential release in 2024. Gurman reveals that the company is currently testing a computer with the model identifier Mac 15,12, although it’s unclear if it is specifically a Mac Mini.

The tested computer is said to feature an eight-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and 24GB of RAM running on macOS Sonoma 14.1. These specifications are similar to the base model M2 Mac Mini, except for the increased memory capacity. Historically, entry-level Apple silicon Macs have started with 8GB of RAM, so it is unlikely that the base model would make such a significant jump to 24GB.

During Apple’s recent earnings call, the company mentioned an expected decline in Mac revenue for the fourth quarter of this year. Gurman reaffirms that he does not anticipate any M3-powered Macs before the first fiscal quarter of 2024, which begins in October.

If the rumors are true, the addition of a Mac Mini with M3 chip would bring the total number of M3 Macs to six, covering all of Apple’s primary desktop and laptop models. Furthermore, it is expected that the iMac will receive a refresh soon, marking its first update since 2021. However, Gurman does not anticipate M3 versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, as they recently transitioned to Apple’s M2 chip at WWDC 2023.

