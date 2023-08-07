Apple Testing M3 Mac Mini with Updated Specifications

Apple appears to be actively testing an M3 version of the Mac mini, according to information found in third-party developer logs. Apple analyst Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that a Mac with the model identifier “Mac 15,12” is being tested. This model includes eight CPU cores (four efficiency cores and four performance cores), 10 graphics processor cores, and 24GB of RAM.

The machine is running macOS Sonoma 14.1, which is the first point update of Apple’s upcoming operating system. The specifications of this model are similar to the base M2 Mac mini, with the exception of having 24GB of RAM instead of the current 8GB as standard. Gurman believes that this represents a next-generation Mac mini.

Gurman reiterates his expectation that the first Macs powered by the M3 chip will be released as early as October. However, he does not anticipate the Mac mini to be among the initial models with the M3 chip. It is more likely that the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 24-inch iMac will be the first to receive the update.

Previously, Gurman had predicted that a new Mac mini would not be released until late 2024 at the earliest. The discovery of the developer logs suggesting testing of an M3 Mac mini implies that it could arrive sooner than expected. It is worth noting that the current Mac mini models were introduced in January 2023, making them less than a year old.

The M3 chip is expected to be manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process, offering significant performance and power efficiency enhancements compared to the existing M2 chip based on 5nm technology.

It is important to mention that this information is based on developer logs and there is no official confirmation from Apple regarding the M3 Mac mini. However, if these reports are accurate, it suggests that Apple is actively working on updating its Mac mini lineup to improve performance and capabilities.