New iPhone to Feature USB-C Charging, Other Models to Follow Suit

If Apple follows its traditional schedule, a new iPhone is expected to be released in September. The upcoming iPhone 15 is anticipated to be the first iPhone model from Apple to have USB-C charging capabilities. Recent information suggests that other iPhone models may also adopt this feature.

User @aaronp613 on X (formerly Twitter) shared that the tvOS 17 beta code reveals the existence of six unreleased iPhone models. Among these, four model numbers belong to iPhone 15 models, while the remaining two are likely the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Consequently, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are expected to be discontinued after the release of the iPhone 15 and its variants. Apple usually discontinues the Pro models of the previous iteration upon launching a new iPhone to prevent any impact on the sales of the latest device.

Should Apple introduce USB-C charging capabilities to the iPhone 14 models, it would mark the first time the company changes the charging port of an already-released product. Apple initially introduced the Lightning connector in 2012 with the iPhone 5. Apple began exploring USB-C charging with the iPad Pro in 2018. Since then, all iPad models have adopted USB-C charging, making the iPad the only Apple device to forego the Lightning cable.

The use of the Lightning cable across all Apple handheld devices has been a distinctive business decision. It allows Apple to maintain control over its ecosystem and maintain licensing agreements related to the Lightning cable. However, for the past decade, the European Union has been working towards legislation requiring all consumer electronic devices to use a universal charging port, USB-C. This law came into effect late last year, and companies have until 2024 to comply. California, Apple’s home state, has also passed a law mandating the use of USB-C charging for consumer electronics by 2026.

Apple may soon announce a new AirPods Pro case with a USB-C charging port instead of a Lightning port, signaling a gradual shift away from the Lightning port. While consumers may feel hesitant about switching charging ports, Apple has made significant changes before, such as removing the headphone jack with the iPhone 7.

Although USB-C charging has become the standard for most non-Apple devices, Apple users are accustomed to the exclusivity of Apple’s proprietary ports. It remains to be seen how they will respond to the potential shift to USB-C charging.