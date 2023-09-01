Apple Adds 2016 MacBook Pro Models to Vintage List

Apple has officially moved the MacBook Pro models with the touch bar feature from 2016 to its vintage list. This means that support for these devices and their accessories will no longer be provided by Apple. Users who own these models may have to seek third-party repairs if they encounter any issues.

The touch bar was introduced by Apple in 2016 as a new way to control certain functions on the MacBook Pro. However, the feature did not gain much popularity and newer models reverted back to using regular function keys. The lack of demand for the touch bar resulted in Apple’s decision to discontinue support for these devices.

The move towards dual-screen laptops in the Windows segment has also contributed to the decline of the touch bar. Brands like Lenovo and Asus have embraced this trend, steering the PC segment in a different direction. With the touch bar becoming obsolete, it is clear that the industry has shifted its focus to other innovative features.

Being added to the vintage list means that repairs for these MacBook Pro models will not be available through official Apple channels. Users may need to rely on third-party repair centers for any issues that arise. This change also gives users the opportunity to decide whether to continue using their existing product or upgrade to a newer model.

Earlier this year, Apple also added other products such as the iPad Mini, iPod, older MacBooks, iPhones, and the first-generation Apple Watch to its vintage list. These updates allow Apple’s loyal user base to stay informed about the changes in the company’s product lineup.

Overall, Apple’s decision to classify the 2016 MacBook Pro models as vintage further reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and keeping up with evolving consumer preferences.

Definitions:

– Vintage: Refers to products that are no longer supported by the manufacturer but may still be available for repairs through third-party service providers.

– Touch bar: An interactive OLED display strip located above the keyboard on certain MacBook Pro models, offering context-sensitive controls and shortcuts.

Sources:

– S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech