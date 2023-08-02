Apple Launches New “Pay the Apple Way” Advertising Campaign to Promote Apple Pay

Apple has recently introduced a new advertising campaign to promote its popular payment method, Apple Pay. The campaign, titled “Pay the Apple Way,” aims to showcase the convenience of using an iPhone or Apple Watch for making purchases without the need to handle physical cards.

The messaging behind “Pay the Apple Way” emphasizes the simplicity, speed, and built-in security features of Apple Pay. The company has set up billboards in both the United States and the UK as part of the promotional efforts. These billboards will provide a dynamic and immersive experience to engage customers in prominent locations such as streets and malls.

Additionally, Apple has created four videos to accompany the campaign. These videos demonstrate the ease of using Apple Pay and will be shared on popular social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. For TikTok specifically, Apple has collaborated with TikTok creators to further promote contactless payments and encourage dialogue about the various uses of Apple Pay.

The advertising campaign has already gone live, with the ads appearing in cities and across social media networks. Apple Pay is widely recognized as one of the most popular contactless payment methods, accepted by more than 85 percent of retailers in the United States.

In related news, Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 15 lineup in September, with rumors suggesting significant upgrades for the Pro and Pro Max models. These rumored features include a USB-C port, the powerful A17 Bionic chip, a titanium frame, and an Action button.

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are also said to feature a redesigned chassis that will make them easier to repair. This may result in the inclusion of a removable back glass, following the design changes introduced with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

As the launch date approaches, more information about these new features and changes is likely to become available. Stay tuned for updates on the iPhone 15 Pro and other Apple announcements.