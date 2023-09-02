CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Apple Unveils New “Apps by Apple” Page to Promote its Own Apps

Sep 2, 2023
Apple Unveils New "Apps by Apple" Page to Promote its Own Apps

Apple has recently launched a new webpage called “Apps by Apple” on its official website. This page is dedicated to showcasing Apple’s own apps for various devices like the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV. It features popular apps such as Messages, Photos, Reminders, and more. Additionally, the page provides teasers for upcoming new features in iOS 17.

The “Apps by Apple” website categorizes Apple’s apps into different sections. These categories include Communication, Creativity, Productivity, Exploration, Entertainment and Home, and Health and Fitness. Each category is tailored to meet the specific needs of users, whether for staying connected, unleashing creativity, enhancing productivity, exploring the world, or promoting health and fitness.

Moreover, the website features a “Features” section that highlights the built-in, seamless, and easy-to-use functionalities of Apple’s apps. This includes popular features like Siri, iCloud, CarPlay, and Continuity, which offer a seamless experience for users across multiple devices.

This new webpage comes at a time when there is speculation about Apple potentially having to allow third-party app stores and sideloading in Europe. In the past, Apple has faced criticism regarding its app store policies and the dominance of its own apps. This new dedicated webpage could serve as Apple’s way of marketing its own apps and demonstrating the value they bring compared to third-party alternatives.

In conclusion, Apple’s “Apps by Apple” page is a comprehensive platform for promoting its own apps and highlighting the unique features they offer across different devices. By categorizing apps and showcasing upcoming features, Apple aims to provide users with a one-stop destination to explore and download its exclusive apps.

Definitions:
– Sideloading: The process of installing applications on a device from sources other than the official app store.
– Siri: Apple’s virtual assistant that provides voice-activated assistance and performs various tasks.
– iCloud: Apple’s cloud-based storage and synchronization service.
– CarPlay: A software platform developed by Apple that enables users to integrate their iPhone with their car’s infotainment system.
– Continuity: A feature that allows seamless transition between Apple devices, enabling users to start tasks on one device and continue on another.

