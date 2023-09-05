Extended Apple Labor Day Sales Continue to Offer Great Discounts on Popular Gadgets

The Apple Labor Day sales have been extended, providing customers with the opportunity to grab their favorite Apple gadgets at significantly reduced prices. With the highly anticipated September event just around the corner, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the lowest prices of the year on select MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones.

One standout deal is the MacBook Air M1, available for just $749 at Amazon and various other retailers. This model, despite being replaced by the MacBook Air with M2 Chip, remains one of the best laptops to buy. The M1-charged MacBook Air offers excellent performance and is perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

For those in need of a larger display, the latest 15-inch MacBook Air M2 can be purchased for an all-time low of $1,099 on Amazon. This deal provides users with a larger workspace and is ideal for professionals requiring more screen real estate.

In addition to the MacBook deals, the iPad mini 6 is also receiving a substantial discount. Available for $399 ($100 off) on Amazon, this compact tablet offers speedy performance, a bright display, and impressive battery life. Our review of the iPad mini 6 awarded it 4 out of 5 stars and bestowed it with our Editor’s Choice award. If you’re looking for a portable tablet for both work and leisure, the iPad mini 6 is a wise investment.

These are just a few examples of the fantastic Apple Labor Day sales that are still available. From MacBooks to charging accessories, there is a wide range of deals to choose from. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save big on your favorite Apple gadgets.

Sources:

– MacRumors

– CNET

– Amazon

– B&H