Apple’s Vision Pro Headset: Strict Terms and Conditions for Developers

Apple, known as the world’s largest tech company, is no stranger to leaks and competition surrounding its product launches. To mitigate these risks, the company is being extra cautious with the release of its highly-anticipated headset, the Vision Pro.

Scheduled for release in 2024, Apple has already announced its first “spatial computer” in the form of a mixed-reality headset with a 3D camera, priced at $3,499. However, before it hits the consumer market, developers have been given the opportunity to try out the technology and create new features for customers. But there are strict conditions that come with this offer.

According to the legally binding terms and conditions, developers are only allowed to use the Vision Pro in a fully-enclosed and locked room. While it’s not explicitly stated that windows must be covered, developers are responsible for ensuring that unauthorized individuals cannot access, view, handle, or use the headset. This includes family, friends, housemates, and household employees of the developers. The Vision Pro also needs to be under the “positive control” of the developer, meaning it must either be used by them or in their direct line of sight when in use.

When not in use, the headset must be stored in a locked Pelican case, which is included with the Vision Pro, and placed in a locked space that only the developer has access to, such as a room, closet, or drawer. The headset cannot be taken from its designated location without Apple’s prior written consent.

These strict measures are a result of past experiences. Apple learned the hard way when a prototype iPhone 4 was left in a bar and subsequently leaked to the media. In addition, developers must inform Apple if they will be away from the headset for more than 10 days and consult with their Apple point of contact on how to keep the developer kit (DK) safe during their absence.

Apple’s focus on theft prevention was also evident during the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015. Security guards monitored the event, and attendees had to show their wrists to prove they weren’t attempting to steal the devices.

Furthermore, developers have been instructed to keep their opinions to themselves regarding the Vision Pro. They are explicitly prohibited from discussing, writing about, or reviewing the DK on social media or any other platform. This strict policy extends to posting photos, videos, or reactions to or about the DK.

Apple’s caution around leaks has been notable in the past as well. When iPad developers were working on the release of the device, their desks were photographed to trace any leaked images back to individuals. Desks were even modified to include holes for chaining the iPads to the furniture and displayed in casings to restrict access to only the screens.

In June, it was announced that selected developers would have the opportunity to take the Vision Pro home for testing. Apple also planned to hold open developer labs in various locations to provide hands-on experiences for developers to test their apps.