Apple Testing M3 Chip Variants for New Macs, Potential Release in October

Apple is reportedly testing various versions of the M3 chip, with the possibility of the first Macs running on Apple Silicon arriving as early as October. According to Bloomberg, the high-end laptop variant of the M3 chip, called the M3 Max, will feature four additional high-performance CPU cores and at least two extra graphical cores compared to the M2 Max, which was released in January.

The company is said to be testing the M3 chip in several devices, including iMacs, 13-inch MacBook Pros, 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs, and Mac minis. These devices, powered by the M3 chip, are expected to be released within the next 12 months. However, updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are not likely to arrive until 2024.

The potential release of new Mac hardware this fall suggests that Apple may be pursuing an aggressive release schedule for its desktop and laptop computer line. After experiencing a surge in sales during the pandemic, the company has been seeking ways to sustain its momentum.

The base M3 chip is expected to have the same configuration as the M2 chip, with eight processor cores and up to 10 graphical cores. However, the M3 Pro will start with 12 CPU cores and 18 graphical cores, while the M3 Max is rumored to feature 16 CPU cores and 40 graphics cores. Apple is likely testing multiple variants of core-count options, and it remains unclear which versions will be available to consumers.

Rumors have also suggested that the M3 chip will utilize TSMC’s upcoming 3-nanometer process, offering improved performance and efficiency compared to the 5nm process used in the M2. It is anticipated that Apple will also employ the 3nm process for the A17 chip in its forthcoming iPhone 15 series.