Apple Investing Millions of Dollars Daily in Artificial Intelligence

Apple is dedicating significant financial resources to artificial intelligence (AI) projects, with the company reportedly investing millions of dollars per day, according to a report from The Information. The tech giant is said to be working on multiple AI models across various teams.

One team at Apple, called “Foundational Models,” focuses on conversational AI and is headed by John Giannandrea, Apple’s head of AI. The team consists of approximately 16 members, including former Google engineers. They are developing advanced AI language models and exploring the potential use cases for chatbots powered by AI.

In addition to the Foundational Models team, other teams at Apple are working on AI projects as well. The Visual Intelligence unit is currently developing an image generation model, while another group is researching multimodal AI, which can recognize and produce images, video, and text.

The applications for these AI models are diverse. Apple is working on a chatbot that can interact with customers who use AppleCare, making the support experience more efficient. Another project aims to automate multistep tasks with Siri, simplifying daily operations for Apple users.

Notably, Apple’s most advanced language model, known internally as Ajax GPT, has been trained on over 200 billion parameters. It is reportedly more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, which is the foundation of the initial version of ChatGPT.

Apple has not provided any comment or confirmation regarding this report.

Sources: The Information