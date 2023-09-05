Apple Reportedly Considering Low-Cost MacBooks to Rival Chromebooks

Apple is reportedly exploring the possibility of launching a line of low-cost MacBooks to compete with the popular Chromebooks. The high price of Apple MacBooks has made them inaccessible for many consumers, while Chromebooks have gained popularity due to their affordability.

According to sources, the low-cost MacBooks would be constructed using more affordable mechanical components, while still maintaining a metal casing to preserve the MacBook aesthetic. This would allow Apple to offer a more budget-friendly option without compromising on the quality and durability that users expect from their devices.

This move could be beneficial for Apple, as it would target a demographic that the company has yet to fully tap into. Currently, 58% of young adults aged 18-34 in the US are iPhone users, indicating a potential market for affordable MacBooks that could expand their Apple product collections.

In addition to attracting existing Apple users, the launch of low-cost MacBooks could also appeal to buyers outside of the Apple ecosystem. With the cheapest MacBook starting at $999, many consumers may opt for a more affordable Chromebook, which can be purchased for under $200.

However, it is important to note that there are no official reports regarding the production of these low-cost MacBooks. Sources speculate that the launch date, if it were to happen, would not be until late 2024.

Sources:

– DigiTimes

– Quanta Computer

– Foxconn