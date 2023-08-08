Apple’s iOS 17 to Bring Revamped Phone App Interface

Apple’s upcoming operating system, iOS 17, will introduce significant changes to the iPhone’s phone app. One notable modification is the relocation of the “End Call” button. In previous versions, the button was centered at the bottom of the screen, but in iOS 17 beta versions, it has been moved to the lower right-hand corner.

This alteration might require longtime iPhone users to adjust their muscle memory when hanging up phone calls. It’s easy to imagine accidental presses of the previous button location due to years of habit. Social media discussions already highlight the challenge of retraining oneself to the new button placement.

Additionally, the revamped Phone app in iOS 17 offers other updates. It includes real-time voicemail transcriptions, “contact posters” that allow users to choose the photo displayed when dialing someone’s iPhone, and an updated user interface with a bolder font.

While the beta version of iOS 17 is currently available for testing by those willing to assist Apple in identifying bugs, the public release is scheduled for the fall. It will coincide with the launch of new iPhone models. Apple has previously modified its user interface to improve ergonomic accessibility, particularly as phone screens increase in size.

Apple’s Safari browser also underwent changes in iOS 15. Initially, a beta version placed the URL bar at the bottom of the screen, but the final release reverted to a design with the option to move the URL bar back to the top.

The new call screen in iOS 17 beta versions features the relocated “End Call” button, while the current iOS 16 version retains the centered layout.

As of now, it’s uncertain whether Apple will make further adjustments to the call screen design or provide customization options for users.