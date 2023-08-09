Apple iOS 17 Features Major Revamp for iPhone Phone App

Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 update will bring significant changes to the iPhone’s phone app. The updated Phone app features real-time voicemail transcriptions, “contact posters” for personalized caller ID images, and a revamped user interface with a bold font.

However, one change in particular may require longtime iPhone users to adjust their muscle memory. In beta versions of iOS 17, Apple has moved the “End Call” button from its previous centered position at the bottom third of the screen to the lower right-hand corner. This shift places the red button between a FaceTime call button and a button that brings up the dial pad.

Some users have already expressed concerns on social media about accidentally pressing the old button location due to muscle memory. Adjusting to the new button placement may take some time for those accustomed to the previous positioning.

It is important to note that iOS 17 is currently in beta form and only available to individuals who are willing to assist Apple in identifying and addressing any bugs. The public release of iOS 17 is scheduled for the fall, shortly after the announcement of new iPhone models.

This is not the first time Apple has rearranged the user interface to improve ergonomics. In a beta version of iOS 15 released in 2021, Apple relocated the URL bar to the bottom of the Safari browser to better accommodate larger screens. However, the final version of iOS 15 included adjustments, allowing users the option to place the URL bar back at the top of the page.

As of now, it remains unclear whether the new call screen design in iOS 17 will undergo further changes or become customizable. Apple has not provided any official statement on this matter.

In conclusion, iOS 17 introduces noteworthy enhancements to the iPhone’s phone app. While the repositioning of the “End Call” button may require users to adapt, it reflects Apple’s commitment to improving user experience and ergonomic design.