New iPad Pro to Feature Laptop-Like Keyboard in 2024, According to Bloomberg

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is planning to release a new version of the iPad Pro in 2024, and one of its notable updates will be an improved keyboard design. It is said that the top case of the keyboard will be made of aluminum, resembling the look of Apple’s laptops. This change not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also adds sturdiness to the keyboard. However, the exterior part of the keyboard, which covers the keys, will maintain the same material as the current model.

The upcoming iPad Pros are expected to come in both 11- and 13-inch sizes and will be equipped with M3 chips and OLED displays, similar to those used in iPhones since 2017. These enhancements promise better performance and visual quality for users.

The report also mentions that the sales of iPads have seen a decline in recent years. With the introduction of the revamped iPad Pro, Apple aims to encourage existing iPad users to upgrade their devices. The company’s event on September 12 is expected to focus on the unveiling of the iPhone 15 and the next-generation Apple Watch, with the release of the updated iPad Pro planned for next year.

Overall, the new iPad Pro’s laptop-like keyboard and improved specifications are anticipated to provide a more versatile and powerful user experience. Apple continues to explore innovative features and design elements to maintain its position as a leader in the tablet market.

