Apple Offers 6 Months of Free Apple Music Subscription with iPhone 15 Series Launch

In anticipation of the release of the iPhone 15 series, Apple has announced a pleasant surprise for users in India. The company is offering a six-month subscription of Apple Music for free to all new subscribers who purchase a new iPhone or eligible audio devices such as AirPods, HomePod, or Beats headphones.

To avail of this offer, users need to ensure that their iPhone or iPad is running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. They must then pair their eligible audio device to their iPhone or iPad and open the Apple Music app to sign in with their Apple ID. If the offer doesn’t appear immediately, it can be found in the Listen Now tab.

For new iPhone users, signing in with their Apple ID and opening the Apple Music app should immediately present them with the offer. If not, they can find it in the Listen Now tab. It is important to make sure their device is running the latest version of iOS.

The eligible audio devices for this offer include AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio Buds+, or Beats Studio Pro. Owners of these devices do not need to make a purchase but must be first-time subscribers. Devices such as AirPods (1st generation), Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex are not eligible for the free subscription.

If users purchase any new iPhone capable of running the latest iOS from Apple or an authorized reseller, they will also be eligible for the free subscription offer. After the six-month period ends, users have the option to continue using Apple Music by paying Rs 99 per month. Alternatively, there is the Apple One subscription plan, which starts at Rs 195 per month and includes Apple Music for free.

Sources: Apple