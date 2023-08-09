The End Call Button in iOS 16 Gets a Design Change in iOS 17 Beta 5

The latest beta version of Apple’s iOS 17 has brought a significant design change to the “End” call button. Previously located at the bottom-center of the screen, the large red button has now been moved to the bottom right-hand corner. This change has sparked mixed reactions from users.

While some argue that the function of the button remains unchanged and question the need for a design change, others are concerned about the potential for accidental tapping of the “Keypad” or “Facetime” buttons due to the new placement. Most modern phones, including Android devices, typically have the end call button centered on the screen.

Gizmodo reached out to Apple for comment on whether this design change will be permanent in iOS 17, but no response has been received so far. The new update is expected to be available to all users in September, coinciding with the release of Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup.

iOS 17 is introducing several new features to the call function, such as personalized contact posters, live voicemail transcripts, and video voicemails. However, it’s important to note that beta versions often undergo changes before the final release.

Apple has demonstrated a willingness to listen to user feedback during the beta testing phase, as evidenced by the change in the Safari browser bar in a previous iOS release.

In addition to the call-related changes, iOS 17 is also bringing other UI tweaks, including a new AirDrop animation and the ability to share contact posters by holding two iPhones together. More details about Apple’s plans for the iPhone 15 will be revealed when the finalized version of iOS 17 is launched.

