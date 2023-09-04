Apple Music Offers Free 6-Month Subscriptions in India

Apple is making a push to attract more users to its Apple Music streaming service in India by offering a free 6-month subscription to new customers and owners of eligible devices. This is a significant extension from the standard 1-month free trial and aims to entice users to explore and ultimately subscribe to Apple Music.

Apple Music subscription plans in India start at Rs 49 per month, with a family plan option available for Rs 149. However, users who own specific AirPods, HomePod, and Beats models can now enjoy 6 months of Apple Music for free.

To take advantage of this offer, users need to sign in to the Apple Music app with their Apple ID on their iPhone or iPad. The offer should appear immediately after launching the app, but if it doesn’t, users can find it by navigating to the “Listen Now” tab.

The eligible devices for the 6-month free Apple Music promotion include AirPods Pro, second and third-generation AirPods, AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod Mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio Buds Plus, and Beats Studio Pro. However, first-generation AirPods, Beats Solo 3 Wireless, Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex owners are not eligible for this offer.

It’s worth noting that this promotional offer has a limited time availability, although Apple has not specified an exact timeline. Interestingly, this offer coincides with Apple’s upcoming “Wanderlust” event on September 12, where they are expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series and new Apple Watch models.

By providing a more extended free trial period, Apple hopes to attract more users to its music streaming service in India and solidify its position in the competitive market.

