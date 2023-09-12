Apple Announces iPhone 15 and Apple Watch at Annual Launch Event

Apple held its annual iPhone launch event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, unveiling the highly anticipated iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The event also showcased the brand-new Apple Watch, which is made with 95% titanium.

One notable change in Apple’s product lineup is the shift away from leather as a material. The company introduced several new bands and colors based on fiber and plastic, showcasing their commitment to using recycled materials. This move marks a departure from the original Apple Watch launch in 2014, which emphasized fashion and luxury finishes like leather.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus now feature the Dynamic Island, a feature introduced in the previous iPhone 14 Plus. This dynamic display technology is available on both the higher- and lower-end models of the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 was unveiled in a preview video, showcasing its new colors: muted pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, presented the latest addition to the iPhone lineup.

In terms of pricing, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be priced at $799, the Series 9 at $399, and the second-generation SE at $249.

Apple is also revolutionizing its bands for the Apple Watch. With a focus on environmental sustainability, the company introduced new fine woven bands that are 100% leather-free. Apple collaborated with luxury brand Hermès on four new bands and announced a band collaboration with sportswear brand Nike.

The highlight of the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is its S9 chip, which enables precision finding through a second-generation ultra-wideband architecture. It boasts a new display capable of 3,000 nits, 72 hours of battery life, and 95% recycled titanium.

Apple’s environmental initiatives were also highlighted during the event. Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator and Apple executive Lisa Jackson discussed the company’s commitment to clean energy and reducing emissions in its supply chain.

In a video about Apple’s environmental initiatives, actress Octavia Spencer made a cameo appearance as “Mother Nature,” alongside Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson.

Apple’s focus on artificial intelligence was evident with the introduction of the “neural engine,” an AI accelerator embedded in its chips. This technology enhances machine learning capabilities while optimizing power consumption, setting Apple apart from competitors like OpenAI and Google.

New features for the Apple Watch were also announced, including Double Tap, which allows users to interact with the device using their index finger and thumb without touching the screen. The Watch’s “Find My iPhone” feature has also been improved to provide more accurate location information.

Overall, Apple’s annual launch event showcased its latest innovations in smartphones and smartwatches, demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainability, AI, and user experience.

