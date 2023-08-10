iPhone iOS 17 Update to Change “End Call” Button Position and Introduce New Features

Apple users should prepare themselves to adapt to the new changes in the upcoming iPhone iOS 17 software update. CNN Business highlighted that the annual Apple Developer Conference in May showcased various tools that will enhance the calling and messaging experience for iPhone users. Notably, users will have the option to create custom contact images, known as “posters,” that will appear when they make or receive calls.

One significant change in the iOS 17 update is the relocation of the red “end call” button. Currently located in the center of the screen, CNBC revealed that it will now be positioned towards the lower right corner. Detailed images of the current iOS 16 “end call” button and the new iOS 17 button were published by CNBC.

According to ABC News, Apple plans to release the iOS 17 update officially in September, considering it a protection measure for devices. Apple Support emphasized that updates are essential as they secure and enhance the current operating system, safeguarding devices against security and privacy vulnerabilities.

This update is not the first time Apple has modified the user interface to improve ergonomics, particularly with larger phone screens. Macworld noted that the iOS 17 release is expected to closely follow the launch event for the iPhone 15. Historically, Apple has maintained a consistent release schedule, with a gap of only a few days between the unveiling of new iPhones and the corresponding iOS updates.

It’s important to note that users have control over the updates on their devices. Apple Support highlighted that users can choose when to update or upgrade their devices as updates require their approval.

In summary, the iPhone iOS 17 update will introduce new features, including the ability to create personalized contact images. The update will also relocate the “end call” button to the lower right corner of the screen. Apple plans to release the update in September, and users have the autonomy to choose when to install it.