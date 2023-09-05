Apple Arcade to Add Four New Titles and Updates to Over 40 Current Games

Apple Arcade, the subscription-based gaming service, is set to expand its roster with the addition of four new games this month. In addition to the new titles, over 40 current games will receive exciting updates.

The first of the new games to be added is “My Talking Angela 2+,” which offers a virtual pet experience that brings style to everyday life. Developed by the creators of Talking Tom & Friends, this game promises to provide hours of entertainment.

Another notable addition is “Japanese Rural Life Adventure,” a cozy life simulation game presented in a stunning pixel art style. Players can immerse themselves in the tranquility of rural life through this meticulously designed creation.

For tower defense enthusiasts, “Junkworld” is an exciting new offering similar to the popular game Bloons TD 6. Filled with daring adventures, dangerous terrains, and intriguing companions, this game is sure to keep players on their toes.

Fans of espionage and thrilling adventures will enjoy “Cypher 007,” a game inspired by 60 years of spycraft. Players will embark on a journey through iconic moments and extraordinary adventures in this celebration of the renowned universe of James Bond.

Furthermore, existing games on Apple Arcade will receive significant updates. “Hello Kitty Island Adventure” will introduce new characters and a “Spooky Celebration Event.” Jetpack Joyride 2 will gain new game modes and mini-events, while popular titles like “Angry Birds Reloaded” and “Cityscapes: Sim Builder” will also receive major updates.

Apple Arcade offers a subscription service for $5 a month, providing access to over 200 games. It can be played on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Apple TV. Consumers can enjoy a one-month free trial to test the service. Apple Arcade is also included in the Apple One service.

