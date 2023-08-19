For years, iPhone users have complained that their devices become slower after iOS software upgrades. Many believed that Apple intentionally slowed down their phones to encourage them to purchase new ones. Now, a judge has ordered Apple to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars to over 3.3 million plaintiffs as part of a class action lawsuit against the tech giant.

The plaintiffs argued that Apple’s iPhones used “software throttling” tactics to deliberately slow down user’s phones. While Apple has not admitted any wrongdoing, they claimed that the updates caused slowdowns due to battery issues. The settlement agreement was reached in 2020 but took several years for progress to be made. However, payments are now expected to be made in the near future.

Unfortunately, the individual payouts for the litigants will only amount to $65 to $80 dollars each. This may seem disappointing considering the amount of money many users have spent on Apple products. Nevertheless, it is seen as a moral victory for the plaintiffs and a reminder that standing up against big tech can yield results.

Interestingly, iPhone users are currently receiving a new software update. While Apple may have good intentions behind the update, many users are skeptical due to past experiences. Some users may deliberately choose not to update their devices as a result.

The timing of major software updates has also raised questions. They often coincide with the release of new iPhones and the lead-up to Black Friday, a major shopping day. This has led some to speculate that Apple strategically timed these updates to encourage users to buy new devices during the holiday season.

In conclusion, those who were part of the class action lawsuit can now celebrate their victory and treat themselves to a well-deserved steak. This settlement serves as a reminder to never blindly trust big tech companies.