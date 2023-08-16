Apple Agrees to Pay Settlement in iPhone Slowdown Lawsuit

Years after a lawsuit alleged Apple was adding software that slowed down older iPhones, the tech giant has agreed to pay a settlement worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Cotchett, Pitre & McCarty, one of the firms representing Apple customers in the suit, announced that the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals dismissed two appeals challenging the settlement.

Apple has agreed to pay a minimum of $310 million and up to $500 million in compensation for approximately 100 million iPhone users, making it the “largest all-cash recovery in a computer intrusion case in history.”

Between December 2017 and June 2018, 66 class action lawsuits were filed against Apple alleging that the company deliberately slowed down battery performance of older iPhones with iOS updates.

In a 2017 letter to consumers, Apple apologized for the slowdown and offered a reduction in the price of replacement batteries. The company stated that a software update from 2016 might have caused some users to experience longer app launch times and reduced performance.

To be eligible for the settlement, individuals must have filed claims before the October 2020 deadline and owned one of the following iPhone models: iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S Plus, SE, 7, or 7 Plus. These devices should have been running specific versions of iOS before December 21, 2017.

Approximately 3 million people filed and were approved for the settlement, with expected payments averaging around $65.

