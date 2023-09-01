New iPhone 15 Models and Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Expected at Apple’s “Wonderlust” Event

Apple has announced that it will be hosting a highly anticipated event called “Wonderlust” on September 12th, during which it is expected to unveil its latest iPhone models. In addition to the new iPhone 15 lineup, the company is also likely to introduce new Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST and will be available for live streaming on YouTube and Apple’s official website. While select members of the media will be present at the event in person, people around the world can tune in to the live stream through various channels.

The iPhone 15 Pro models, namely the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are rumored to feature a titanium frame and come in silver, black, and blue colors. These models might also include a Thunderbolt 4 port, an Action Button, and support for faster charging speeds up to 35W. Additionally, the Pro Max variant could come equipped with a periscope camera. It is expected that the starting prices for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in the United States will be $1,099 and $1,299, respectively.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 vanilla models, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, may replace the notch display with a Dynamic Island pill-shaped cutout, while still maintaining a 60Hz refresh rate. These models could also feature a 48MP primary camera sensor, similar to the Pro models. Moreover, the vanilla models might come with a USB-C port. The iPhone 15 will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow, with a starting price of $799, while the iPhone 15 Plus will start at $899.

Apart from the iPhones, Apple is also expected to refresh its smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra will receive a significant performance boost with the new S9 chip, which is based on a newer A series chip. This upgrade will bring better efficiency and enhanced performance to both watches. The Watch Series 9 will be available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, while the Apple Watch Ultra will retain its 49mm case. Furthermore, the Watch Ultra 2 could come in a new dark titanium color option.

As the “Wonderlust” event approaches, Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of these new iPhone and Apple Watch models, hoping for enhanced features and an improved user experience.

