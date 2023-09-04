iPhone 15 India Release Date: Anticipation Grows for Earlier Launch

Apple’s upcoming release of the iPhone 15 has generated excitement and speculation among tech enthusiasts. One particular area of interest is the Indian release date, which has historically been delayed compared to other countries. However, recent reports suggest that Apple is planning to narrow this gap for the iPhone 15.

Insider sources cited in Economic Times have stated that Apple intends to unveil the iPhone 15 in India much sooner than in previous years. The tech giant aims to either reveal the new model simultaneously with the global release or with just a few days’ difference. This change would be a significant departure from the previous delays Indian customers have experienced.

Production of the iPhone 15 is already underway in India. Foxconn Technology Group’s plant in Sriperumbudur, as well as other suppliers like Pegatron Corp. and a Wistron Corp. factory being acquired by the Tata Group, are preparing to manufacture the new series of iPhones. With increased manufacturing volume, Apple hopes to make the iPhone 15 more readily available in India.

In terms of features and upgrades, the iPhone 15 is expected to introduce several exciting advancements. Rumors suggest it will feature the Dynamic Island Notch design, providing users with a more immersive display experience. Additionally, there may be USB Type C charging support, a first for Apple.

Camera enthusiasts will be pleased to hear about significant upgrades in the camera department. Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are rumored to sport an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, promising improved low-light performance and enhanced image quality.

The iPhone 15 is also expected to be powered by the highly anticipated A17 Bionic chipset, offering a substantial performance improvement over its predecessor, the A16 Bionic.

With Apple’s launch event scheduled for September 12, anticipation continues to grow for the unveiling of the iPhone 15 and its potential earlier release date in India.

