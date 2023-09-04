Globalstar and SpaceX Partner to Expand Emergency SOS Coverage for Apple Users

Globalstar and SpaceX have recently announced a partnership that aims to expand the coverage of the Emergency SOS feature available on Apple devices. The deal, valued at $64 million, involves the launch of satellites into space in 2025.

Emergency SOS via Satellite, introduced with the iPhone 14, allows users to make emergency calls in areas with limited or no cellular network coverage. This feature relies on Globalstar satellites to function properly. Currently, it is available in several countries, including the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal.

Through the collaboration between Globalstar and SpaceX, the emergency service is expected to reach even more locations in the future. The partnership marks a continuation of previous collaborations between the two companies, such as the successful launch of a satellite from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida last year.

In addition to expanding the Emergency SOS coverage, there is speculation that Apple’s satellite ambitions extend beyond emergency services. The company obtained a patent that suggests the possibility of utilizing satellites for various purposes, such as streaming videos, transmitting TV data, making phone calls, and accessing the internet. While the patent does not guarantee the implementation of these features, it signifies Apple’s exploration of satellite technology for potential future applications.

The partnership between Globalstar and SpaceX not only benefits the companies involved but also holds promise for Apple users. With the continued advancement of satellite technology, iPhone users may soon have access to an enhanced range of services and features that were previously limited by cellular coverage.

