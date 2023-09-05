Apple Signs New Chip Technology Deal with Arm, Extending Beyond 2040

According to Arm’s initial public offering (IPO) documents filed on Tuesday, Apple has signed a new deal with Arm for chip technology that extends beyond 2040. This agreement comes as Arm unveiled pricing for its anticipated $52 billion IPO, which would be the largest such deal in the United States this year.

Arm, owned by SoftBank Group, holds the intellectual property behind the computing architecture used in most smartphones worldwide. It licenses this technology to various companies, including Apple. Apple, in turn, incorporates Arm’s technology when designing its own custom chips for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

The relationship between Apple and Arm dates back to the founding of the firm in 1990, in which Apple was one of the initial partners. Although Apple’s “Newton” handheld computer, released in 1993 and based on an Arm-based processor chip, was not successful, Arm went on to dominate the market for mobile phone chips due to its low power consumption.

In addition to this new deal with Arm, Apple, along with other major technology companies, has invested $735 million in Arm’s IPO. This investment was confirmed last week, and Apple is among the strategic investors who have agreed to purchase shares.

It is worth noting that the deal between Apple and Arm was not mentioned in Arm’s previous IPO filing documents, suggesting that it was signed between August 21 and September 5.

Both Arm and Apple declined to provide further comment on the matter.

