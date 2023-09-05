Apple Inc. Stock Inches Higher in Grim Trading Session

The shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a slight increase of 0.13% on Tuesday, reaching a price of $189.70. This was amidst a generally negative trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index falling 0.08% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 0.56%. Despite the overall market conditions, this marked the seventh consecutive day of gains for Apple’s stock.

Apple Inc. closed $8.53 below its 52-week high of $198.23, which was achieved on July 19th. When compared to its competitors, Apple showed mixed performance on Tuesday. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose by 1.49% to $333.55, while Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) fell 0.07% to $136.71 and Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 0.08% to $135.77. The trading volume for Apple’s stock remained 9.4 million below its 50-day average volume of 54.0 million.

It’s important to note that this article has been generated using automated technology and data from Dow Jones and FactSet, courtesy of Automated Insights. For additional information about market data terms of use, please refer to the respective sources without URLs.

Definitions:

AAPL: Ticker symbol for Apple Inc.

NASDAQ: The NASDAQ Composite Index is a stock market index that includes all NASDAQ-listed stocks, weighted by market capitalization.

COMP: Ticker symbol for the NASDAQ Composite Index.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, often referred to as the Dow, is a stock market index that represents the value of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States.

DJIA: Ticker symbol for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

MSFT: Ticker symbol for Microsoft Corp.

GOOG: Ticker symbol for Alphabet Inc. Class C.

GOOGL: Ticker symbol for Alphabet Inc. Class A.

