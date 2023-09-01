Apple Discontinues iTunes Movie Trailers App: Consolidation of Media Apps Continues

Apple has recently made the decision to discontinue its iTunes Movie Trailers app, which has been in existence since 2011, according to various online reports. The app had allowed users to watch trailers for upcoming movies and TV shows, as well as purchase or rent content from the iTunes Store. However, the app is no longer available for download from the App Store, although existing users can still utilize its features without receiving any further updates.

This move comes as Apple aims to streamline its media offerings and consolidate them into a single platform. The Apple TV app has emerged as the go-to destination for all things entertainment, and as a result, there was a decline in the demand for the iTunes Movie Trailers app. While movie trailers are still popular, most users prefer to access them through platforms like YouTube.

The Apple TV app has effectively taken over the role of the iTunes Movie Trailers app, offering users the ability to watch the latest trailers for upcoming movies and TV shows. In addition, the app provides the option to purchase or rent content directly from the iTunes Store. It is available across multiple platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and more.

This discontinuation of the iTunes Movie Trailers app is another step in Apple’s ongoing efforts to consolidate its media apps. In 2019, the company discontinued the iTunes app for Mac and divided its functionality into separate Music, Podcasts, and TV apps. By doing so, Apple aims to provide a more streamlined and tailored experience for its users.

Overall, Apple’s decision to discontinue the iTunes Movie Trailers app further aligns with its strategy of consolidating its media apps into a single, comprehensive platform. With the Apple TV app becoming the central hub for entertainment, users can access trailers, purchase or rent content, and enjoy an enhanced media experience across all their devices.

Sources:

