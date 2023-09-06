Apple’s AR Glasses: A Glimpse into the Future

Apple’s much-anticipated AR Glasses have been shrouded in secrecy, but recently granted patents offer a glimpse into what the future might hold. These smart wearables are poised to replace traditional glasses and provide a revolutionary way to view maps, calendars, and more directly through the lenses, eliminating the need for smartphones.

Analysts initially speculated that Apple would officially unveil the AR Glasses at a 2020 event, but so far, all we have are rumors. Earlier this year, a reputable Apple analyst hinted at a potential release date between 2026 and 2027.

Now, a newly granted patent reveals Digital Crown controls, similar to those on the Apple Watch, for Apple’s potential AR Glasses. While a patent does not guarantee a product or feature will be released, it signifies that Apple is actively exploring ideas to bring this innovation to life.

The patent showcases various control methods for Apple’s head-mounted devices, with illustrations that closely resemble smart glasses. It mentions that the input device on the glasses can be similar in functionality to the Digital Crown of the Apple Watch, making the control experience familiar to Apple users.

Furthermore, Apple adopted the Digital Crown design for its recently announced Vision Pro headset, suggesting that this technology may also transfer to the AR Glasses. The patent includes visuals of a user interface on the smart glasses, featuring app icons reminiscent of those seen on smartphones or smartwatches.

Input on the glasses may be executed through finger gestures, such as swiping, rotating, tilting, or a combination thereof. Additionally, a gaze-tracking camera could detect when the user looks at a specific icon, providing a unique input method.

While patents do not guarantee the realization of a product or feature, they indicate that Apple is actively working on its AR Glasses. As we await further updates, it’s worth exploring the latest rumors surrounding Apple Glass for a comprehensive understanding of what the future may hold.

Sources: Apple