Apple Glasses Digital Crown Design Revealed in Patent

A newly-granted patent showcases the design of Apple Glasses’ Digital Crown, providing a glimpse into the company’s future plans for AR wearables. The patent illustration demonstrates how the Digital Crown could be used to cycle through different overlays, such as video content and weather data, on the glasses.

Apple’s current wearable mixed-reality device, Vision Pro, boasts a sleek design and virtual eyes that aim to create a friendlier experience for those around the wearer. However, Apple’s long-term goal is believed to be the development of Apple Glasses, which would resemble conventional prescription eyeglasses and allow for the overlay of AR content, including Apple Maps directions and notifications.

While some suggest that Apple Glasses could be released as early as 2026 or 2027, it is likely that the project is still in its early stages. The creation of a device that can perform all the expected functions, maintain all-day battery life, have a form factor similar to prescription glasses, and be affordable for consumers is a highly ambitious undertaking. This ambitiousness is evidenced by Google’s reported abandonment of its own similar project and Xiaomi’s prototype attempts falling far short of Apple’s standards.

One of the challenges in developing Apple Glasses is the user interface. Apple has taken inspiration from the Apple Watch’s Digital Crown to allow users to blend real-world and digital content in Vision Pro, and the patent image reveals that the Digital Crown could also be used to select content in Apple Glasses. The patent highlights various control methods, such as eye-tracking and the Digital Crown, that could be utilized in head-mounted devices.

As with all Apple patents, it’s important to note that the vast majority may never materialize as actual products. However, given Apple’s commitment to augmented reality through the release of Vision Pro as a first-generation mixed-reality product, it is reasonable to believe that Apple Glasses represent the company’s long-term vision for AR wearables.

