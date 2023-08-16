Apple Moves End Call Button Back to Center in Latest iOS 17 Beta

In the latest iOS 17 beta, Apple has made a change to the position of the End Call button on the iPhone. Previously located on the far right of the screen, the button has now been moved back to the center.

This change went unnoticed for two months, but it has since caught the attention of users. The previous position of the End Call button, at the bottom of the screen and separate from other controls, has been replaced with a new layout.

In the new layout, the End Call button is once again centered at the bottom of the screen. However, Apple has simply swapped its position with another button in the group of six controls, namely the Keypad button. This means that the Keypad button is now located at the bottom right instead of the bottom center.

This adjustment has received less criticism compared to the initial change, as users seem to find the new layout more convenient. With the End Call button back in the center, it is easier to locate and less likely to be tapped accidentally, especially on larger iPhone screens.

Overall, Apple has made this change to improve user experience and ensure consistency in the layout of call controls. The latest iOS 17 beta brings this alteration, addressing user feedback and refining the call interface.