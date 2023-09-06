CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Apple Acquires Record Label BIS Records to Expand Classical Music Catalogue

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 6, 2023
Apple has recently acquired the 50-year-old record label BIS Records, further expanding its classical music offerings. The acquisition follows the launch of Apple Music Classical, which boasts the “world’s largest classical music catalogue” with over 5 million tracks. Robert von Bahr, the founder of BIS Records, announced the acquisition and mentioned that the label will be integrated into the Apple Music Classical app and Platoon, a company that Apple acquired in 2018 to support new talent in music.

The move signifies Apple’s continued efforts to target and differentiate its streaming platform with classical music. Classical music currently represents a small portion of on-demand music streaming, accounting for just 0.8% of streams in the US in 2022. However, the genre has shown steady growth, outpacing the overall growth of on-demand streaming in the country.

Apple Music Classical offers a range of features specifically tailored to classical music enthusiasts. Users can search for classical works by various parameters such as song title, composer, conductor, and orchestra names, as well as explore composer biographies and in-depth analyses of famous works. The app was initially launched as a separate app from Apple Music but has since expanded to support Android devices.

The terms of the acquisition, including the purchase price, have not been disclosed. However, Robert von Bahr confirmed that he and the rest of the BIS staff will be retained by Apple, indicating a smooth transition for the record label and its artists.

Defintions:
– BIS Records: a Swedish record label specializing in classical music.
– Apple Music Classical: a separate app from Apple Music that offers a vast catalogue of classical music tracks.
Sources:
– Source Article: [Insert source article title]
– Platoon: a company acquired by Apple in 2018 that supports emerging artists in creating, distributing, and marketing their content.
– Primephonic: a music streaming service focused on classical music that Apple acquired in 2018.

