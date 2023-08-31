Fun Facts and Entertainment at the 77th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival

The 77th annual North Carolina Apple Festival is set to take place in downtown Hendersonville from September 1-4. While you may think you know everything about this beloved festival, here are some interesting “apple bites” that you might not have known.

The festival, originally called the Apple Blossom Festival, was not held on Labor Day weekend when it first began. It took place in April during the springtime. Over the years, the festival introduced various competitions, including the Apple Festival Firemen Competition, where firefighters participated in different events such as shooting targets with water hoses.

The Apple Festival also had multiple queens in the past. In 1951, Kathryn Hyatt and June Kesterson were crowned queens in the adult and high school divisions, respectively. The coronation ceremonies took place during the halftime of the Apple Festival football game.

In 1967, the 21st N.C. Apple Festival attracted the largest crowd ever to the King Apple Parade. The festival’s popularity continued to grow, and in the mid-1980s, it expanded to a week-long event. However, in 1988, the Apple Festival Committee decided to shorten the festival to four days to cater to visitors looking for a well-packaged extended vacation.

The North Carolina Apple Festival is a significant celebration because North Carolina is the seventh-largest apple-producing state in the country. Henderson County alone grows 65% of all apples in North Carolina. Apple cultivation has been an integral part of the county’s culture and heritage since the mid-1700s, with approximately 200 apple growers in the area.

Over the years, the festival has become a major economic boost for Hendersonville. It attracts an average of 250,000 attendees and injects around $12 million into the local economy annually.

To add to the fun, the festival offers a diverse lineup of entertainment. From music performances to dance shows, there is something for everyone. The entertainment schedule includes acts like Tom Brown, Carolina the Band, and The Mighty Kicks.

So, whether you’re a fan of apples, live entertainment, or both, the North Carolina Apple Festival promises to be a memorable event for all who attend. Don’t miss out on this annual celebration of everything apple!

Sources:

– Hendersonville Times-News