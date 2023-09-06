Apple Rumored to Introduce Action Button with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

Apple enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the September 12th unveiling of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, with rumors suggesting the introduction of a new feature—an Action Button. The iOS beta 4 version includes code that hints at plans for this button, described as a quick access tool for various functions and settings, without the need to unlock the device or navigate to an app. It is believed that the Action Button will resemble the Apple Watch Ultra’s button, but with a focus on phone-related options.

Historically, Apple incorporated a physical “home” button on their iPhones, but this concept was abandoned with the iPhone X. The rumored functionality of the Action Button includes an accessibility option that allows users to access features like VoiceOver, Zoom, and AssistiveTouch. Additionally, the button will provide shortcuts to commonly used apps, silent mode, the camera and video app, flashlight, and the translate app.

If these rumors hold true, the Action Button could become a standout feature of the iPhone 15 Pro, differentiating it from its predecessors. Apple’s upcoming “Wonderlust” event on September 12th will not only introduce the new iPhone but also showcase the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Ultra version of the watch. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Another significant change with the iPhone 15 Pro is the inclusion of a USB-C standard charging port. This decision was likely influenced by new European Union regulations requiring a universal charging port for all electronic devices. In the past, Apple has resisted this change in favor of its proprietary Lightning charging port.

Interestingly, Apple experienced a rare decline in iPhone sales during its fiscal third quarter, resulting in a 2.4% drop. However, the company remains a dominant player in the market. To regain sales and appeal to consumers, Apple plans to release its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in early 2024, as well as invest more in artificial intelligence.

Overall, the introduction of the Action Button and the adoption of a universal charging port could potentially reinvigorate interest in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, marking another milestone in Apple’s ongoing innovation.

Sources:

– MacRumors

– The Verge