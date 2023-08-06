Apple Testing New M3 Macs with Upgraded Specifications

Apple is reportedly conducting extensive testing of its upcoming M3 Macs, with an expected launch date in October. The testing phase includes a new Mac with the model identifier “Mac15,12” and features an M3 chip, possibly indicating a new version of the Mac mini.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the M3-powered Mac being tested boasts an 8-core CPU, a 10-GPU, and 24GB of RAM. This configuration closely resembles the M2 version of the Mac mini, except with the new M3 chip. It is likely that Apple is testing the base model, but with an upgraded RAM capacity of 24GB instead of the standard 8GB.

According to Gurman, the M3 chip’s specifications suggest that it is potentially a next-generation Mac mini. The report also highlights that while the base M3 core counts are similar to those of the M2, the M3 Pro offers a slight improvement. The base M3 Pro chip is said to have 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores, compared to the M2 Pro’s 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU.

Bloomberg has obtained information from third-party developer logs, revealing six different variations of M3-powered Macs. These include a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 15-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, an iMac, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. There is also the possibility of a M3 Mac mini.

The M3 chip is expected to utilize a new 3nm fabrication process, allowing for reduced distances between transistors on the chip. This advancement in manufacturing technology enhances performance and efficiency.

Previous reports from Bloomberg indicate that the announcement of the first M3-powered Macs is planned for October. The initial lineup may include a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a 24-inch iMac, and a 13-inch MacBook Air. The release date for the base model M3 Mac mini has not been confirmed yet.

