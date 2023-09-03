Apple Vision Pro: Convincing Developers and Consumers for Success

The upcoming release of the Apple Vision Pro in early 2024 presents a major challenge for Apple – the need to engage both developers and consumers to ensure the success of the device. According to Susan Prescott, Apple’s VP of developer relations, and Steve Sinclair, senior director of product marketing for Apple Vision Pro, the company is focused on making the headset appealing for developers so they can create compelling third-party apps. The availability of time prior to the release enables Apple to strategize how to attract developers and consumers effectively.

Apple aims to excite developers by providing hands-on experiences through device developer labs. Prescott emphasized the positive response from developers, stating that there has been “extremely high, three-digit customer satisfaction” for the labs conducted so far. Early access to the headset through the labs and the availability of the software development kit (SDK) downloads have exceeded Apple’s expectations. To onboard more developers, Apple plans to offer loaner headsets, compatibility evaluations, and other online resources, with a focus on ensuring the apps work seamlessly on the Vision Pro.

For developers, the hands-on time with the hardware is crucial. Ryan McLeod, developer of the Blackbox app, emphasized the importance of experiencing the device firsthand in order to be inspired to create for the Vision Pro. Apple acknowledges this and aims to provide as many developers as possible, especially smaller indie teams, with the opportunity and support needed to build for the platform.

In addition to developers, Apple recognizes the need to make the Apple Vision Pro accessible to a wider range of potential creators. This includes offering access to Xcode, SwiftUI, and developer tools to ensure that both existing developers and newcomers can understand and utilize the platform effectively. Apple is also exploring possibilities to make the hardware itself more accessible, such as grants for developers who cannot afford the headset or a Mac.

In terms of consumer adoption, Apple aims to showcase the Vision Pro’s unique spatial experiences that leave users so enthralled that they forget they are wearing a device. Steve Sinclair encourages developers to create immersive apps that will excite customers and users. Apple believes in the power of demonstrating the Vision Pro’s capabilities rather than solely relying on convincing consumers through form factor.

To address user interaction, Apple has opted against using traditional controllers and instead focuses on using familiar tools like hands, eyes, and voice. This simplifies the user experience and removes the need for additional hardware.

Overall, Apple’s success with the Vision Pro relies heavily on engaging developers and appealing to consumers through immersive experiences. By providing hands-on time, onboarding resources, and ensuring accessibility, Apple hopes to create a strong ecosystem for the Apple Vision Pro.

