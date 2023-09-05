Apple Executives Cannot Avoid Testifying in Google Antitrust Trial

Three senior executives from Apple have been denied their bid to avoid being called as witnesses in the U.S. Justice Department’s upcoming trial against Google. The executives had argued that testifying at trial would be duplicative and burdensome, as they had already answered questions during earlier stages of the case. However, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta denied Apple’s efforts to quash the subpoenas.

The executives in question are Eduardo Cue, John Giannandrea, and Adrian Perica. Cue oversees Apple Music, Apple TV, and other services, while Giannandrea is in charge of machine learning and AI strategy. Perica leads Apple’s corporate development wing, including mergers and acquisitions. Apple, which is not a defendant in the case, has already disclosed over 125,000 documents from senior executives.

Apple argued that it has been subjected to overly broad demands in the case. The Justice Department’s lawsuit revolves around Google’s sharing of advertising revenue with partners like Apple in exchange for Google’s search being the default on other company’s devices. Apple is considered a key distribution partner for Google, and their relationship will be a central issue during the trial.

Apple’s attorneys expressed concerns about the disclosure of sensitive information during trial testimony. They sought to shield details about business negotiations, confidential contract terms, and future product opportunities. However, the court disagreed and ruled that the executives must testify.

The trial is scheduled to begin on September 12th. While Google and its lawyers have denied any wrongdoing, the Justice Department aims to prove that Google abused its search power. The case is one of two antitrust lawsuits filed by the DOJ against Google.

