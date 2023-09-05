Apple Executives to Testify in Google Antitrust Trial Despite Their Objections

Three senior Apple executives will be required to testify in an upcoming antitrust trial filed by the U.S. Justice Department against Alphabet’s Google, despite their efforts to prevent it. The executives, Eduardo Cue, John Giannandrea, and Adrian Perica, argued that their testimony would be duplicative and burdensome, as they had already answered questions in an earlier stage of the case. However, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta denied Apple’s request to quash the subpoenas.

Apple, although not a defendant in the case, has been subject to demanding requests, claiming they have already disclosed over 125,000 documents from senior executives. Eduardo Cue oversees Apple Music and Apple TV, John Giannandrea is responsible for machine learning and AI strategy, and Adrian Perica oversees the company’s corporate development wing.

The Justice Department’s case against Google alleges that the company shared billions of dollars in advertising revenue with partners, like Apple, in exchange for making Google the default search engine on their devices. Apple holds a prominent role as one of Google’s distribution partners, and the nature of their relationship will be a central issue at trial.

Apple expressed concerns that trial testimony could inadvertently disclose sensitive business information. They argued that they have already provided all necessary discovery for the trial. The bench trial is scheduled to begin on September 12 in Mehta’s court.

Sources:

[No URLs]